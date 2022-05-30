Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rises By 40.5%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.54 on Monday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

