Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Declines By 23.5%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AUUDW opened at $0.40 on Monday. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Get Auddia alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.