Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Expands By 35.6%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,761. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter.

BNED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David G. Golden purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.