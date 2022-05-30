Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Rises By 35.3%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Bitcoin Group stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

