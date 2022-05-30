Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Rises By 39.7%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

