Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 26.4%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 680,000 shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 373,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter.

CHI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,949. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

