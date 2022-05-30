Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Grows By 40.6%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $105.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

