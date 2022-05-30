Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Decreases By 27.6%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.