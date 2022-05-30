Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Rises By 36.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

