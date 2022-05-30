Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 26.1%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Monday. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.
About China Gold International Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.