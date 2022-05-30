Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 26.1%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Monday. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

About China Gold International Resources (Get Rating)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

