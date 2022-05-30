Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases By 42.9%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $15.75 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

