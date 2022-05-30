Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decreases By 26.0%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CTSH stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 59,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,554. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

