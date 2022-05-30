Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Drops By 25.2%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDAQ opened at $9.63 on Monday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

