Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Declines By 27.1%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 958,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
