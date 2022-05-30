Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Declines By 27.5%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 932.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. DA Davidson cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

