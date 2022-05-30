Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Declines By 26.1%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 278.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 180,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 777,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

CS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 663,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.