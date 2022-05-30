Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 34.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$6.12 during midday trading on Monday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.
About Daicel (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daicel (DACHF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.