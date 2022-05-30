Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 34.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$6.12 during midday trading on Monday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

