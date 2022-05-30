Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Rises By 33.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,645. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

