Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Increases By 38.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($28.19) to €27.00 ($28.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $20.68. 154,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,640. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

