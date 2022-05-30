Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Decreases By 25.4%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWACW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.04. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,788. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,016,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

