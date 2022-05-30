Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Grows By 34.7%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 58.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 7,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

