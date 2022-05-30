Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expands By 40.5%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.