Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rises By 34.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
