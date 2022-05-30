Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rises By 35.3%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 842,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. Exponent has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

