Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Expands By 33.3%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 2,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

