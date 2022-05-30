Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Grows By 40.3%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FKU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

