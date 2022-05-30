Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expands By 41.0%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,900 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FELE opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

