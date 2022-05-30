Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Decreases By 25.7%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ GMVD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,790. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

