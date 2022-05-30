Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Declines By 24.3%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 12,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 253,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Generation Bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.