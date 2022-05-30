Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 23.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

