Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Expands By 33.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,117,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 3,081,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.00.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
