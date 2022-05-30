Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 36.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. 8,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,955. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.