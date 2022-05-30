Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Drops By 26.0%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCVIU traded up $9.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,552,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,551,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,551,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,552,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,793,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

