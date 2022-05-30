Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Grows By 34.3%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILKAF. Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ILKAF stock remained flat at $$6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

