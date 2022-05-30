Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Expands By 38.8%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,791.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMDZF shares. ING Group upgraded IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($170.21) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($176.60) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

IMDZF stock remained flat at $$158.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. IMCD has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

