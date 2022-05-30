Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Decreases By 22.1%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 291,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 139,255 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.50. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

