Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Rises By 37.7%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 350,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFCZF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Shares of IFCZF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

