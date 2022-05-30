Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Drops By 24.7%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 222,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intellicheck by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

