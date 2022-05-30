Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rises By 36.2%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,914,400 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 2,874,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ITMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

