Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Drops By 24.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,149. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

