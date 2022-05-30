Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Increases By 37.8%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 167,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.