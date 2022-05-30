Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Rises By 39.2%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

MSIXF stock remained flat at $$12.92 during trading on Monday. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.