Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Increases By 36.5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,483. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

