Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Decreases By 35.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($102.55) to GBX 8,500 ($106.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($108.22) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8,716.67.

LNSTY traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,392. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

