Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Increases By 34.8%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 764,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

