Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Rises By 39.7%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 12,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,499. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.