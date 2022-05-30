Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expands By 43.9%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

