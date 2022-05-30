Short Interest in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Declines By 26.1%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MITPF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

