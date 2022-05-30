Short Interest in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Declines By 26.1%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:MITPF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.
About Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mithra Pharmaceuticals (MITPF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.