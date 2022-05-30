Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Expands By 43.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MTLHY stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.