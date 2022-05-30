Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Expands By 43.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MTLHY stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.