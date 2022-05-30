Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Grows By 38.6%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,215. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.85. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

